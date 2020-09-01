NFL takes over investigation of Washington Football Team

(CNN) The NFL is now overseeing the investigation of the Washington Football Team regarding previously reported allegations of workplace misconduct, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN on Monday.

NFL Network first reported that the NFL would take over the investigation.

The source says that attorney Beth Wilkinson -- who initially was hired by the Washington Football Team to investigate the club -- has been retained by and is now reporting only to the NFL. Washington's owner, Daniel Snyder, was informed Monday night, the source says. The source also says that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed this step with Snyder and that Snyder was supportive.

In July, 15 female former Washington employees and two journalists who covered the team accused team staffers of sexual harassment and verbal abuse, according to a report from the Washington Post. At that time, the team hired Wilkinson and her firm Wilkinson Walsh to investigate allegations of workplace misconduct.

The Washington Post subsequently has reported that a video of partially nude cheerleaders was created using outtakes from a 2008 swimsuit calendar shoot for the Washington NFL team, citing an employee who worked on the staff of a team executive when the video was made.

