Naomi Osaka wears mask honoring Breonna Taylor before winning US Open match

(CNN) Naomi Osaka may have won her first-round match at the US Open -- but she wanted to ensure people didn't forget about Breonna Taylor.

Ahead of Monday's opening-round US Open match against Misaki Doi, Osaka entered the court wearing a face mask with the words "Breonna Taylor" on it.

"I'm aware that tennis is watched all over the world, and maybe there is someone that doesn't know Breonna Taylor's story. Maybe they'll like Google it or something. For me, just spreading awareness. I feel like the more people know the story, then the more interesting or interested they'll become in it."

It has been more than 160 days since Taylor , an EMT and aspiring nurse, was killed in her own home when three plainclothes Louisville police officers executing a "no-knock" warrant returned gunfire after her boyfriend fired a warning shot because he thought he was shooting at intruders.

