Fatal police shooting of Black man sparks protests in Los Angeles

(CNN) Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon in South LA, sparking protests at the scene of the encounter.

The sheriff's department says that at about 3:15 p.m. local time two deputies tried to stop a Black man riding a bicycle "in violation of vehicle codes," but when they approached him, he got off the bicycle and ran.

Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters that deputies caught up to the suspect about a block away, and when they approached him, the man punched one of the deputies in the face and dropped items of clothing he had been carrying.

Deputies "noticed that inside the clothing items he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun," and that's when both deputies opened fire, shooting the man "several" times, Dean said. Investigators recovered a handgun from the scene.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify the man, who was only described as being about 30 years old. Neither of the deputies were injured, Dean said.

