Dictionary.com adds Black, as it refers to a person, in massive update around definitions that reflect culture, identity, and race

(CNN) "Afro-Latinx." "Deadname." "Janky." These are just some of the many terms now on Dictionary.com.

The dictionary website announced an update of more than 15,000 entries, refining and adding terms specifically related to race, identity, sexual orientation, and mental health.

"The work of a dictionary is more than just adding new words. It's an ongoing effort to ensure that how we define words reflects changes in language—and life," said John Kelly, a senior editor at Dictionary.com, in a news release.

"Among our many new entries are thousands of deeper, dictionary-wide revisions that touch us on our most personal levels: how we talk about ourselves and our identities, from race to sexual orientation to mental health. Our revisions are putting people, in all their rich humanity, first, and we're extremely proud of that."





It capitalizes Black

