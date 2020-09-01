Detroit turned a park into a memorial for the city's 1,500 Covid-19 victims

(CNN) A Detroit park has been transformed into a temporary memorial for the city's more than 1,500 residents who've died during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of large portraits of people who've died from the virus line roadways in Belle Isle Park, so their families and loved ones can mourn and celebrate them from the safety of their vehicles.

Mayor Mike Duggan declared Monday "Detroit Memorial Day," so the city could pay tribute to the victims, many of whom could not be given the funerals they would have wanted because of restrictions in place to help control the spread of the disease.

"Today we get a chance to mourn together," Duggan said before the memorial began. He was joined by other city leaders, as well as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

"We got through this as a community and we will continue to support each other as a community.