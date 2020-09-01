South Carolina police officer fired after seen on video using n-word

(CNN) A Columbia, South Carolina, police officer was fired Monday evening after he was seen on video using the n-word during a heated exchange with customers outside a bar.

Sgt. Chad Walker was ordering customers to leave the bar in the Five Points neighborhood shortly after 11:00 p.m. Saturday, enforcing mandatory bar closing times in place because of the coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the Columbia Police Department.

Bodycam video released by the department shows Walker responding to a muffled comment from a male patron, saying, "You're a little color-blind, sir."

Outside the bar, when a White patron confronts Walker, the customer says, "My issue is you talking to these people of color as if they are less than human."

Walker pointing to a Black male who was in the bar, responds: "People of color? The gentleman right there that called me a N***er?"

Read More