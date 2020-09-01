Two coaches hit with more charges in college admissions scandal

(CNN) Two coaches previously charged in the college admissions scam were charged with more counts in a third indictment filed against them in the District of Massachusetts Tuesday.

A jury indicted former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst on three new counts of federal programs bribery and three counts of filing false tax returns for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes from three more prospective Georgetown applicants. Ernst also failed to report a significant portion of those bribe payments on his federal income tax returns, according to District of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney's Office press release.

Ernst was previously charged with several fraud charges for accepting bribes from William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of the scheme who has pleaded guilty and is cooperating with the federal investigation.

Former University of Southern California water polo coach Jovan Vavic was charged Tuesday with a new charge of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery. Vavic allegedly solicited and accepted bribes to facilitate prospective students' admission to the University of Southern California.

Ernst and Vavic both pleaded not guilty to earlier charges in 2019.