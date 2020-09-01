A California lawmaker on maternity leave brought her newborn to the Assembly after her request to vote by proxy was denied

(CNN) A California assemblywoman brought her newborn daughter to the senate floor on Monday after her request to vote by proxy was denied, despite her concerns over Covid-19, highlighting the struggle of working mothers during the pandemic.

Buffy Wicks, who represents Berkeley and Oakland in the state assembly, had requested to vote by proxy, but leadership denied her request, Wicks' spokesperson Erin Ivie confirmed to CNN.

CNN reached out to Rendon for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

After the denial, Wicks, who is on maternity leave, traveled from her Oakland-area home to Sacramento on the final day of the legislative session to make an appeal for SB 1120. The housing bill would have allowed the construction of duplexes in areas zoned for single-family homes.

