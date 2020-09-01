Maryland official who oversaw Black history commission fired for posting memes that showed support for Kenosha shooting suspect

(CNN) A Maryland official who oversaw the state's commission on Black history is out of a job after he posted memes that appeared to show support for the teen gunman who allegedly killed two men during unrest that followed a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Arthur Love IV, the deputy director for Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's Office of Community Initiatives (GOCI), was fired for posting the memes on a private Facebook account, Steven McAdams, the executive director for the Governor's Office of Community Initiatives, said.

The images referenced 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, the white teenager who allegedly killed the men amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man.

The images appeared on a Facebook account believed to belong to the staffer named "Mac Love," according to Maryland Matters, an independent news site focusing on Maryland government and politics, its website says

CNN was unable to independently view the posts, but at a news conference on Monday Gary Collins, a spokesman for Love, called one "just a tongue-in-cheek meme," saying that any claims of racial bias or hate were categorically unfounded.

