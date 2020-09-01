An Amazon delivery driver saved a drowning dog during his shift

(CNN) To say that John Cassabria is an animal lover is an understatement. He grew up surrounded by pets and is currently the proud owner of four dogs, four cats and even a pet snake.

But nothing could have prepared him for the events that transpired on one sweltering August day when Cassabria's routine shift delivering packages for Amazon led to a heroic rescue that saved the life of a 14-year-old husky named Luka.

Cassabria, 24, was making his rounds in Woburn, Massachusetts, when he suddenly took a wrong turn. He stopped his van to reroute his GPS tracker when he heard an eerie noise coming from a yard nearby.

"I've never heard anything like that in my life," he told CNN. "I actually heard it over the reversing beep of my van."

Cassabria was intrigued, so he followed the noise -- which eventually led him to a yard with a fence. A quick look over the fence not only extinguished his curiosity but replaced it with a feeling of fear.

