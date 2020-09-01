When the runway lights failed, Alaska residents used their car headlights to land a medevac plane

(CNN) In the remote community of Igiugig, Alaska, the expression "it takes a village" rang true last weekend as the community came together to save the life of a child.

A medical evacuation team descended into the darkness on Friday night only to find out there were no runway lights to guide the plane, head tribal clerk Ida Nelson told CNN. The village of 70 people is about 280 miles from the nearest hub city.

Residents and the LifeMed Alaska crew came up with a creative solution in a dangerous, tense situation that could have turned out very differently.

Dozens of residents assembled cars and 4-wheelers to light the runway so the plane could land and pick up a child who needed medical attention, Nelson said.

"I was feeling nervous, anxious because this is late at night and this is someone's child," Nelson said. "The only thing I could think of was how quickly I could get other people here to help because what if that was my baby's plane?"

Read More