With Macron's visit to Beirut, Lebanon's future is looking a lot like the past

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) On Lebanon's centenary Tuesday, French jets whizzed over the mountains of its former mandate as a French president planted a cedar tree declaring the country's "rebirth."

President Emmanuel Macron toured neighborhoods where Lebanese officials have been personae non gratae, embraced activists who have called for the downfall of the Lebanese establishment and even had dinner with the singer Fairuz, the single most popular Lebanese cultural icon who has for decades shunned the country's political leadership.

It was beginning to feel a lot like 1920.

Back then, General Henri Gouraud declared a new Lebanese state whose first Prime Minister would be Auguste Adib. Macron on Tuesday says he wants to usher in a new "political chapter" and has sponsored a political process that led to the naming of a new Prime Minister-designate named Mustapha Adib.

The two Adibs appear not to be related. Still, the optics have been dizzying. Even for a country notorious for being subject to heavy external interference, Macron's tour of Lebanon has been extraordinary. In one fell swoop, he seemed to stand in for Lebanon's despised leadership, and it has aroused mixed feelings.

