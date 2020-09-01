Generosity can make us live longer, new research shows. Now, that's more important than ever

(CNN) Giving money or resources to your children or aging parents is likely to increase their life span, according to a new paper published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

There is a linear relationship between the amount and frequency of wealth transfers and the lengths of individuals' lives, the study results have shown.

"At the beginning of life you are reliant on others," said lead study author Tobias Vogt, who is an assistant professor in the faculty of spatial sciences at the University of Groningen. "It's a good idea to help others throughout the course of our lives."

The researchers' goal was to track data on how every individual in a given society consumes and saves.

Intergenerational wealth transfers can include money, but they can also include houses, benefits or time.

