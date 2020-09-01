(CNN) Alzheimer's disease and dementia are two diseases that many Americans are all too familiar with , but there is another dementia that plagued the late comedian Robin Williams.

It might be "the most common disease you've never heard of," said Dr. James Galvin, a professor of neurology and director of the Lewy Body Dementia Research Center of Excellence at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine.

Dementia is a disorder of mental processes characterized by memory disorders, personality changes and impaired reasoning due to brain disease or injury.

Lewy body dementia is associated with an accumulation of a protein called alpha-synuclein that "builds up and deposits inside of cells and some classic areas in the brain," said Dr. Ford Vox, medical director of the Disorders of Consciousness Program at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta and a contributor for CNN . Parkinson's disease dementia, the other Lewy body dementia, starts as a movement disorder but progresses to include dementia and mood and behavioral changes.

When working properly, alpha-synuclein — which is typically present in the brain and in small amounts in the heart, muscle and other tissues — might play a role in regulating neurotransmitters. But when this protein aggregates and forms masses (called Lewy bodies) within the brain, the consequences are severe.

The most common symptoms of LBD include impaired thinking, fluctuations in attention, problems with movement, visual hallucinations, sleep disorders, behavioral and mood issues and changes in bodily functions such as the ability to control urinating.

Over time, people with LBD lose "layer upon layer of ... that life that you've built," said Angela Taylor, the senior director of research and advocacy at the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

That's what happened to Williams, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2013. It wasn't until his autopsy that his widow, Susan Schneider Williams, learned he was actually suffering from LBD. The film highlights how the disease devastated Williams' health.

"My husband had unknowingly been bottling a deadly disease," Schneider Williams said in the documentary's trailer . "Nearly every region of his brain was under attack. He experienced himself disintegrating."

Experiences of dysfunction and ambiguity are common for many patients and their families. Here is what the disease really is, why it's difficult to identify and how it upheaves lives.

An elusive and insidious disease

The first published cases of Lewy body dementia occurred in the mid-1960s, but it took two decades for the disorder to be recognized by medical researchers.

"In the 1980s, as the molecular understanding of Alzheimer's improved, it became clear that a bunch of these people didn't seem to fit that (diagnosis)," Galvin said.

For example, patients with LBD had visual hallucinations when most Alzheimer's patients didn't. They also had more parkinsonism — the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease, which include slowness, stiffness, tremors and imbalance — than Alzheimer's patients.

"It wasn't until the mid-'90s when a large group of people (the Dementia with Lewy Bodies Consortium) got together and coined the phrase 'dementia with Lewy bodies' and started to write diagnostic criteria that could be applied," Galvin added. "And that really changed the game because once you have criteria, then people can start to be better classified."

Williams' autopsy revealed the widely distributed presence of Lewy bodies in his brain.

Aside from the association with Lewy bodies — those abnormal accumulations of the protein alpha-synuclein in the brain — the exact cause of LBD is unknown.