Labor Day marks a few things: a time to honor the social and economic achievements of the American workforce; the end of summer and the beginning of fall; and a weekend of unparalleled deals from some of the largest retailers.

This year, Walmart has some stellar deals ahead of Labor Day, whether you’re looking to make some upgrades to your living space or get the kids ready for school (whatever that may look like for your family). We’ve rounded up 12 of the company’s top-rated and best-selling products that are major bargains for the holiday.

Samsung 50-inch 4K LED Smart TV ($347.99, originally 599.99; walmart.com)

SAMSUNG 50" Class 4K Crystal UHD (2160P) LED Smart TV with HDR UN50TU7000 2020 Model PHOTO: Walmart

A recent five-star review tells all you need to know about this TV: “Bought this about 2 weeks ago and honestly one of the best TVs I’ve had. No issues and super easy setup. Highly recommended for anyone looking to get a nice TV for a nice price!”

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($229.99, originally 299.95; walmart.com)

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip PHOTO: Walmart

Get fully immersive sound with these wireless headphones, which we named as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones after testing a dozen of the top cans on the market today.

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant ($99; walmart.com)

Lenovo Smart Tab M8 with Google Assistant PHOTO: Walmart

Designed for the whole family to share, this highly rated tablet allows for multiple accounts and features a safe mode for kids.

Cshidworld Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds ($26.99, originally $99.99; walmart.com)

Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Stereo Earbuds Headphones, Noise Cancelling with Built-in Mic and Charging Case, Hands-free Calling Sweatproof In-Ear Headset Earphone Earpiece for iPhone/Android Smart Phones PHOTO: Walmart

Go hands-free with these highly rated in-ear headphones — which come with a charging case — at a price so low you can buy three pairs.

Appliances and decor

Black+Decker Dustbuster ($51.75, originally 59.99; walmart.com)

BLACK+DECKER DUSTBUSTER Lithium FLEX Hand Vacuum, HFVB315J22 PHOTO: Walmart

With this hand vac, you’ll have no need to lug your canister or utility vacuum to clean your home, workshop or car.

Sencor 4.2-Quart Stand Mixer ($105.99, originally $169.99; walmart.com)

Sencor STM3625VT 4.2 qt. Stand Mixer 300W with Pouring Shield, Violet PHOTO: Walmart

This pretty purple stand mixer comes with a powerful 300-watt motor, 4.2-qt bowl with two handles, beaters and whisks made from metal.

Home Essence Alivia Medallion Ultra Plush Comforter Mini Set ($81.99, originally $107.18; walmart.com)

Home Essence Alivia Medallion Ultra Plush Comforter Mini Set, Blush PHOTO: Walmart

Get this highly-rated king-size bedding set for the price of most twin sets.

Zimtown Reversible Sectional Sofa Couch with Reversible Chaise ($298.99, originally $458.97; walmart.com)

Zimtown Reversible Sectional Sofa Couch with Reversible Chaise, L-Shaped Couch with Modern Linen Fabric for Small Space

Furnish a new space for a bargain with this cute sectional that won’t break the bank.

Best Choice Products Four-Post Canopy Bed ($184.99, originally $254.99; walmart.com)

Best Choice Products 4-Post Queen Size Modern Metal Canopy Bed w/ Mattress Support, Headboard, Footboard - Black PHOTO: Walmart

Love the look of a canopy, but not the price? This metal canopy bed is currently a steal for less than $200!

Enkeeo Power Station ($219.99, originally $439.98; walmart.com)

Portable Power Supply, ENKEEO S220 222Wh Power Station, with LCD Display and LED Light for Camping and Emergency Use PHOTO: Walmart

Weather got you considering a backup power source? This generator is perfect for camping or emergencies.

Greenworks 16-Inch Electric Lawn Mower ($141.99, originally $199.99; walmart.com)

Greenworks 16-Inch 10 Amp Corded Electric Lawn Mower 25142 PHOTO: Walmart

This highly rated mower is an end-of-season steal at under $200.

Mainstays Farmhouse 17.75-Inch Bathroom Vanity ($99, originally $129.99; walmart.com)

Mainstays Farmhouse 17.75-Inch Rustic Grey Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with Top, Assembly Required PHOTO: Walmart

Upgrade your bathroom with this highly rated and stylish vanity.

For more great Walmart deals, check out CNN Coupons.