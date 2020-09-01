Samsung teased it during August’s Summer Unpacked 2020. Now we finally have the details everyone wanted to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The tech giant’s second-gen folding smartphone is now officially official. Yes, double official, as Samsung stretched out the launch. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is up for pre-reserve right now and will switch to preorders at 12:01 a.m. ET on September 2, with a price tag of $1,999. The phone will officially roll out on September 18.

It comes in two colors — Mystic Bronze or Mystic Black — and in a 256GB storage size with 12GB of RAM. The Z Fold 2 is a 5G-capable device supporting Sub-6 and mmWave networks. It will be available unlocked and on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Let’s be clear: Despite it being a cutting-edge foldable smartphone — we’re talking a folding screen made from Samsung’s ultra-thin glass instead of two separate screens with clear separation — that’s still a pretty penny to shell out.

PHOTO: SAMSUNG

The big change from the original Galaxy Fold is that Samsung finally gave it a properly sized screen on the outside and a larger screen on the inside. When the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is closed, you’ll find the outer display: a 6.2-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, which meets the standards of a 2020 flagship. And Infinity-O means there’s a pinhole center at the top housing a 10-megapixel front camera, the same camera on the front of the Note 20 family.

It’s a much bigger display over the original Fold, which had a 4.6-inch display that was almost unusable. With 6.2 inches, you’d be comfortable using this cover display for texting, email and practically any other activity.

Opening the Z Fold 2 reveals the massive 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display. It’s a marvel of massive screen real estate. You might just feel like Iron Man, who has the ability to call up a big display whenever he wants. It supports a 120 Hz refresh rate for a buttery smooth experience with the resolution set to 1080p HD. There’s also a 10-megapixel selfie cam housed in a pinhole on the top-left side of the main display.

The main screen is made from a variant of Samsung’s ultra-thin glass and is slightly thicker than what’s on the Z Flip. Essentially, it’s a custom mixture of plastic, glass and unspecified materials that makes it “tough but tender,” according to the company.

PHOTO: SAMSUNG

Aiding and enabling the ability to fold and unfold the device is Samsung’s hideaway hinge. It allows for a seamless opening and closing experience that features a Flex mode, allowing you to stop and keep the Z Fold 2 open in a variety of positions. This can be handy to watch content on the cover display while it’s lying flat or for video calls.

It also has a sweeper technology to push away dirt, dust and particles that may try to enter the Z Fold 2. After all, we saw what happened when dirt got under the display of the original Fold — it wasn’t pretty. As a whole, it seems like Samsung has made the right calls with the hinge.

PHOTO: SAMSUNG

We’re excited about the Mystic Bronze color that looks downright gorgeous. Mystic Black is stealthier, and with either of these colors, you can customize the hinge color from your pick of Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red or Metallic Blue at no extra charge.

Samsung is continuing software customizations to take advantage of this big main display. The Z Fold 2 runs Android 10 with Samsung’s One UX on top. It’s also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor with 12GB of RAM. That’s the same setup inside the Note 20 Ultra, which is ultra fast.

The Z Fold 2 still features app continuity, so if you’re using an app on the cover display and open it, you’ll see that app ready to go where you left off on the main display. You can also take multitasking to the next level with the ability to run up to four apps. Like the Surface Duo, the Z Fold 2 aims to be a productivity dream — or at least a multitasking one. There’s also ample storage with 256GB.

PHOTO: SAMSUNG

The main three-camera setup is on the backside of the Z Fold 2. Let’s break each camera down.

12-megapixel ultrawide: The ultrawide lens captures at 123 degrees and allows you to capture more without moving. This is perfect for skyline or city shoots, and for large group photos.

12-megapixel wide-angle: This will be your main lens and allows you to capture a wider area than a standard lens at 83 degrees.

12-megapixel telephoto lens: Like the ultrawide, the telephoto allows you to zoom in without actually moving to capture a closer image that is detail-filled. It’s a 2x optical and 10x digital zoom experience.

It will support up to 4K UHD video recording (no 8K) and supports Samsung’s QuickTake feature.

Last but not least, you can unlock the Z Fold 2 with your face, but it’s not as secure as Face ID on the iPhone or iPad. The more secure route is a fingerprint sensor that’s built into the power button on the right side of the device. We’re still waiting for Samsung to make a foldable with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. But for now, the Z Fold 2 isn’t changing that.

So that’s the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It’s a $1,999 foldable device that essentially turns from a phone to a tablet. For that price, you have access to the Z Premier Service, which is on-demand support with a number of perks. Those include a year of the Founders Card and access to golf clubs across the country. The one that matters the most? A one-time screen replacement for $149.99 in case anything goes wrong.

PHOTO: SAMSUNG

If you’re sold on the Z Fold 2, it’s up for preorder at 12:01 a.m. ET September 2. That’s in just a few hours, and it will officially land on September 18.

For those who have an original Galaxy Fold or Z Flip, you can trade in your device for up to $800 in credit for the Z Fold 2. That brings the monthly cost of the second-generation foldable to just $25 a month. Nonfoldable devices can get up to $650 in trade-in toward the Z Fold 2. There’s even the Guaranteed Buy-Back Program, which lets you pay 50% of the payments within 20 months and get 50% back once the device is returned.

Like the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s offering a Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $3,200. Yes, $3,200 for a special design Galaxy Z Fold 2 and matching Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3. You also get a custom box and a number of accessories for all three devices. It’s a lot of money for an already expensive foldable.