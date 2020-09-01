Labor Day is on the horizon, and that means some much-needed time off from work, hanging out with family and friends (while social distancing, of course!), and perhaps most importantly to some, the sales — particularly, great prices on a variety of TVs.

There’s no better time to gear up for football season and the upcoming holidays with a sleek new addition to your home entertainment system. Whether you’re looking for a massive display the whole family can crowd around to watch the big game or a modest, high-quality screen to take in some of the newest big-screen releases, you’ll find something that works for you in our list of the best sales below.

LG 75-inch UN8500 UHD Smart TV ($1,099.99, originally $1,429.99; bestbuy.com)

LG 75-inch UN8500 UHD Smart TV

LG’s UN8500 Series offers some of the best features seen throughout the brand’s TV line. Best Buy has this massive 75-inch model for $380 off, bringing it down to $1,099.99 from $1,429.99. Not only do you get a great-looking display large enough for the whole family to crowd around during a particularly riveting game, but you get a swath of useful amenities as well.

Get the best picture possible with the α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K and Dolby Vision IQ, serving up crisp 4K Ultra HD at 2160p resolution. You can also expect booming audio with Dolby Atmos and voice control with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can change channels even if the remote ends up between the couch cushions. It’s a great all-around choice for any household.

Samsung 65-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV ($799.99, originally $1,299.99; bestbuy.com)

Samsung - 65" Class Q60 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

You can save $500 off of Samsung’s beauty of a 65-inch Q60 Series QLED display, which is a fantastic deal. Though it’s a 2019 model, it’s still more than capable of offering rich colors with Quantum Dot technology, Quantum HDR 4K, and a crisp 2160p resolution for HD that really pops.

Even older programs get a makeover with the Quantum Processor 4K that’s capable of instantly upscaling content. You can also use this particular TV in Ambient Mode, which lets you switch off your movie or TV show and turn the screen into a hub for news or intriguing images, including custom artwork. It’s a smart TV that you’ll feel especially brainy for buying.

Hisense 75-inch Class H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($749.99, originally $999.99; bestbuy.com)

Hisense 75-inch Class H65 Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Looking for a larger display on a smaller budget? This 75-inch Hisense TV offers plenty of screen real estate for a price more suited to the 55-inch to 60-inch range. You can save $250 off this massive screen, which takes it down to $749.99 from $999.99. It offers 4K Ultra HD at a 2160p resolution with HDR, DTS Virtual X audio for an immersive experience and ultra-thin bezels to give you the most screen space possible. It also comes equipped with Google Assistant so you can control it from across the room while whipping up dinner or checking what’s in the fridge during commercials — or you can use the included voice remote, if you prefer.

Insignia 32-inch Class LED Smart Fire TV ($129.99, originally $169.99; bestbuy.com)

Insignia 32-inch Class LED Smart Fire TV

If you don’t need any of the bells and whistles that come with the more expensive smart TVs, this 32-inch Insignia option should serve you well. You can save $40 on it, which makes it $129.99 from $169.99. It comes built-in with Amazon’s Fire TV functionality and includes a special Alexa voice remote so you can get to all the shows and movies you love with a few button presses — or your voice. It can also be paired with an Echo device should you prefer. With 720p HD resolution and LED backlighting, it should still serve your everyday needs nicely. Plus, it’s small enough to fit wherever you need a TV.

Samsung Curved 65-inch 7 Series 4K Smart TV ($697.99, originally $999.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Curved 65-inch 7 Series 4K Smart TV

This affordable curved display is an attractive option that includes smart TV features, enhanced HDR details and a powerful 4K UHD processor that can upscale everything you watch. You can save $302 on it right now, taking it down from $999.99 to a much more reasonable $697.99. With its PurColor enhancements, you get a range of vibrant colors that’ll make whatever you’re watching pop, whether it’s sports or a summer blockbuster. It also comes packed with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice-controlled features. This is the 2019 edition, but it’s still very capable of delivering a satisfying viewing (and auditory) experience.

Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra Smart TV ($598.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

Sony X750H 55-inch 4K Ultra Smart TV

This 2020 Sony X750H model is a modest 55-inch unit that offers great sound and visuals with HDR support and great color with a TRILUMINOS display, a narrow bezel for a low-profile look and a powerful picture processor to ensure you’re getting the most crisp visuals possible. With a 60Hz refresh rate, watching games should be an absolute pleasure as well. Perhaps the sweetest part of this deal is the fact that you can save $201.99 off the regular price of $799.99 now, which makes this excellent option just $598.00. That’s low enough to buy one for your living room and one for the bedroom.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV ($397.99, originally $449.99; bestbuy.com)

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Toshiba’s affordable 55-inch smart TV brings you Amazon’s Fire capabilities without breaking the bank. Watch your favorite shows via Amazon’s selection of apps and content and control the TV with the included voice remote with Alexa. In the visuals department, the TV includes enhanced 4K HDR picture with a wide range of contrast and great brightness with 4K UHD quality. It doesn’t come with all the enhancements you might be used to with pricier TVs, but this budget option is a fantastic offer for $379.99. You’re saving $70 off its usual $449.99 asking price.

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV ($269.99, originally $479.99; amazon.com)

TCL 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV

TCL offers great deals on HD TVs, and this 50-inch 4K option should serve anyone looking to purchase a bigger screen with limited cash nicely. It includes built-in Roku support so you can watch all of your favorite content by way of the Roku platform, searchable via voice remote or onscreen navigation. Of course, it also serves up the 4K Ultra HD you expect as well as HDR for true color depth and great-looking scenes. You can save $210 off its normal price of $479.99 right now, which brings it down to a very fair $269.99.

Samsung 58-inch Q60T QLED 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV ($797.99, originally $899.99; amazon.com)

Samsung 58-inch Q60T QLED 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV

Get a taste of Samsung’s Quantum technology by sizing down. You’ll still get the great features the larger models include but at a much lower price. This 2020 model is top of the line, and it’s $102 off the list price of $899.99. You can take it home for $797.99. You get a decent size for any living room without sacrificing quality, and you get new tech, to boot. This TV comes with Dual LED lighting, Quantum HDR and Quantum Color and a snappy 60Hz refresh rate. It also comes packing Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support as well.

LG 70-inch UN7370 Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($697.99, originally $899.99; bestbuy.com)

LG 70-inch UN7370 Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Upgrade your main TV with this larger-than-life 70-inch LG UN7370 4K Smart TV, which comes positively bursting with a variety of features. It includes LG’s ThinQ AI functionality, Active HDR, and quad-core processing to keep your picture looking the best it possibly can. Most importantly, you’re saving $220 off the normal price of $899.99, making this larger TV just $679.99.

Want more great deals on TVs? Check out CNN Coupons.