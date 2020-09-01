The unofficial end of summer is upon us. Labor Day, which falls on September 7, is less than a week away, but hundreds of retailers are already celebrating the holiday weekend with sales and deals on products across categories. And because you probably don’t want to spend your extra long weekend scouring the internet for savings, Underscored has done the heavy lifting for you. See below for a round up of the best Labor Day sales to shop right now.
Look out for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, including end-of-season discounts on summer-y apparel. So get ahead of the game and start your shopping ASAP.
Major retailers
- Amazon: The mega retailer’s Big Labor Day Sale is on, with deals across categories including electronics, fashion, home goods and more.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: The store is your go-to for everything home, and now you can save on Dyson and Shark vacuums, pillows, comforters, duvet covers, bath accessories and more.
- Best Buy: Appliances both small and large are on sale for the holiday at Best Buy.
- eBay: Tech, appliances, fashion, auto and more are on sale for Labor Day at eBay.
- Lowe’s: The home retailer wants to help you bring on fall with deals on appliances, grills, decor, tools and more.
- Macy’s: Whether you want to add to your closet or upgrade your home, Macy’s has the deals you need with up to 60% off on more than 100,000 items.
- Overstock: Thousands of items are up to 70% off at the Labor Day Blowout, plus everything ships free.
- The Home Depot: Big savings on whatever your home needs — from tools and appliances to furniture and paint — are marked down now.
- Wayfair: One of the internet’s favorite decor and furniture retailers, Wayfair is slashing home goods by up to 70% for the holiday weekend.
Home and health
- 10 Grove: Top-notch bedding is 15% off with promo code LONGWKND through September 7.
- AllModern: Take up to 40% off furniture and decor, plus an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15, through September 8.
- Allswell: Snag a new mattress and more with 15% off Luxe and Supreme models and 20% off everything else (excluding bed frames, toppers and Littles) with code PERFECTROOM through September 8.
- Amerisleep: Take 30% off any mattress, plus score free pillows, through September 7.
- Ashley Furniture HomeStore: Enjoy up to 30% off, plus an additional 10% off with code LDAY10 for Labor Day.
- Bear Mattress: Get 20% off, plus two free Cloud Pillows, with code LD20.
- Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses through September 14.
- Birch Lane: Furniture and decor is up to 70% off.
- Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide and 50% off all sheets with promo code LABORDAY25 through September 7.
- Burrow: Save up to $500 at this popular furniture brand with code LDW through September 13.
- Casper: Get the original mattress-in-a-box with 10% off your entire order using promo code COMFORT.
- Dyson: The Dyson V8 Absolute Pro is $150 off for Labor Day.
- Eight Sleep: Take $150 off the Pod mattress and save 20% on accessories through September 7.
- EyeBuyDirect: Get 20% off frames and 30% off lenses with code LABORDAY through September 7.
- GlassesUSA: Now through September 12, get 65% off regular frames (including eyeglasses, sunglasses, and prescription sunglasses), plus free shipping, with code LABOR65, and 25% off premium frames with code LABORDES25.
- Helix Sleep: Save up to $200 on a mattress, plus get two free Dream pillows, through September 8.
- Joss & Main: Score an extra 15% off furniture and decor with code TAKE15 through September 8.
- La-Z-Boy: Bring home new furniture for less with La-Z-Boy’s Labor Day deals.
- Leesa: Take up to $400 off mattresses, including free, no-contact delivery.
- Lovesac: Get 30% off ultra comfortable Sac bundles — basically giant bean bags — for Labor Day.
- Mattress Firm: Now through September 7, Mattress Firm is offering savings of up to $500.
- Molekule: Bring home a new air purifier for up to $180 off with Labor Day deals on bundles.
- Purple: Take up to $350 off mattresses and select sleep bundles for a limited time.
- Raymour & Flanigan: The furniture retailer’s entire site is 15% to 20% off through September 14.
- Riley Home: It’s your last chance to enjoy 20% off linen bedding with code SUMMERLINEN20, plus an extra 10% off already reduced items in the Last Chance section with code LASTCHANCE10.
- Saatva: Take $200 off any mattress order over $1,000 through September 7.
- Serta: Save up to $400 on an iComfort Mattress through September 14.
- Society6: All the site’s art, decor and more is 30% off through September 7.
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets.
- The Container Store: Custom closets are up to 25% off from Elfa, Avera and Laren.
- The Inside: Furniture in coveted fabrics is 20% off through September 7.
- Tuft & Needle: Take 10% off everything sitewide, including mattresses, bedding and furniture, through September 7.
- World Market: Save up to 40% on furniture, plus take an extra 10% off all curbside pickup orders, through September 7.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Loungewear from the top active brand is 30% off with code COMFORT.
- Aerie: All sweatshirts are 40% off, leggings are 30% off, and bras are up to 40% off for maximum comfort over the holiday weekend.
- Aerosoles: Shop the End of Summer Sale for 40% off sale and outlet items.
- American Eagle: Joggers, sweatshirts and jeans are up to 30% off.
- Anthropologie: Take an extra 25% off all sale items for a limited time.
- Backcountry: Shop the Labor Day Sale for up to 50% off top brands like The North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear and more.
- Banana Republic: Take 40% off your purchase, no code needed.
- BaubleBar: Snag new jewelry and accessories for less, since all sale items are $20 or less.
- Boohoo: Everything is 60% off for a new season.
- Calvin Klein: Take 25% off purchase of $75+, 30% off orders of $100+, or 40% off orders $125+ with code MORE.
- Chi: Hair care and tools are 25% off with code BTS25.
- Chico’s: Buy more, save more with up to 70% off markdowns and deals starting at $12.
- Clarks: All sale styles are an extra 50% off with code SALE50.
- Cole Haan: The Grand Summer Sale features savings of up to 75% off through September 7.
- Columbia: Almost everything is 25% off through September 8.
- Cotopaxi: For a limited time, take an additional 20% off sale items with code GEARGRAB20 at checkout.
- Dagne Dover: Take up to 45% off bags and more accessories at the Summer Sale.
- Eddie Bauer: For Labor Day, take 50% off your purchase for a limited time.
- Fossil: Nearly everything is 30% off, plus sale styles are up to an additional 50% off with promo code SEEYA.
- Gap: Take 40% off your purchase, plus an extra 10% off with code BEST.
- Indochino: Save up to 40% on hundreds of suits, coats, shirts and more.
- Jachs New York: Styles are starting at just $10, with up to 87% off sitewide.
- Jos. A. Bank: Sport coats are starting at $69, dress shirts are four for $110, shorts are just $25, and polo shirts are three for $99, plus take an extra 30% off clearance.
- Kate Spade: Bag a new handbag, accessories and apparel with an extra 40% off sale styles using code HEATINGUP through September 8.
- L.L.Bean: Clearance items are up to 60% off.
- Land’s End: Receive up to 40% off full-price styles, and up to 75% off clearance styles with code AUTUMN.
- Levi’s: Take 30% off orders of $100 or more with code FALLDOWN to prepare for a new season.
- Life Is Good: Take 25% off the optimistic brand through September 7 with code SUNNY25.
- Lucky Brand: Pre-fall styles are 40% off.
- Marmot: Take 30% to 50% off sitewide at the Summer Send-Off Sale.
- Men’s Wearhouse: Sport coats are starting at $69, suits are starting at $89, dress and casual shirts are three for $69, shoes are 30% off, and tees and polos are starting at $19.99, plus take an extra 30% off clearance.
- Naadam: Take up to 60% off at the End of Summer Sale.
- Old Navy: Take 40% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off with code BONUS — not to mention, you can score even more savings if you join the email list or open a credit card.
- Original Penguin: Take up to 50% off more than 400 styles for guys.
- Osprey: Take 25% off select gear and 40% off styles from last season through September 7.
- Perry Ellis: Sale items are an extra 50% off for Labor Day.
- Prana: Take 30% off select styles through September 7.
- Ray-Ban: Take $30 off polarized sunglasses and custom styles.
- Reebok: Take 20% off orders $75+, 30% off orders $150+, or 40% off orders $150+ with code LABORDAY.
- Soko Glam: Take 20% off sitewide at the Friends and Family sale through September 8 with code SHARETHELOVE.
- Stuart Weitzman: Take 25% off full-price sandals with code SANDALSFORYOU.
- Sunglass Hut: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale for big savings on shades of all shapes and sizes.
- Ted Baker: Sale styles are an extra 20% off.
- The North Face: Take 30% off brand favorites that you can use through the rest of summer.
- Ulta: Shop the beauty retailer’s 21 Days of Beauty event for up to 50% off new favorites every day.
- Vineyard Vines: Take up to 80% off sale styles with code WHALE through September 8.
- White House Black Market: Take 50% off select full-price styles.
Tech and electronics
- Adorama: Shop loads of deals on audio, cameras, smartwatches, computers and much more.
- Dell: Take up to 50% off a wide selection of laptops and desktops.
- HP: Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, monitors and more accessories.
- Goal Zero: Save up to 30% on select Yeti X Power Stations, Venture Power Banks, Nomad Solar Panels and rechargeable lights and lanterns.
- GoPro: Save $100 on the HERO8 Black camera and bundle.
- Lenovo: Save up to 65% on select doorbusters, including PCs, laptops and tablets.
- Motorola: Now through September 7, take $130 off the moto one zoom and $100 off the moto one hyper, along with $30 off the moto g stylus, $20 off the moto g power, $70 off the moto g7 power and moto g7 play, and $50 off the moto e6.
- Samsung: Save up to $1,000 on QLED 8K TVs, along with deals on other TV models.
