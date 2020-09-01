The unofficial end of summer is upon us. Labor Day, which falls on September 7, is less than a week away, but hundreds of retailers are already celebrating the holiday weekend with sales and deals on products across categories. And because you probably don’t want to spend your extra long weekend scouring the internet for savings, Underscored has done the heavy lifting for you. See below for a roundup of the best Labor Day sales to shop right now.

Look for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, including end-of-season discounts on summery apparel. So get ahead of the game and start your shopping ASAP.

Major retailers

Amazon : The mega retailer’s Big Labor Day Sale is on, with deals across categories including electronics, fashion, home goods and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond : The store is your go-to for everything home, and now you can save on Dyson and Shark vacuums, pillows, comforters, duvet covers, bath accessories and more.

Best Buy : Appliances both small and large are on sale for the holiday at Best Buy.

EBay : Tech, appliances, fashion, auto and more are on sale for Labor Day at eBay.

Lowe’s : The home retailer wants to help you bring on fall with deals on appliances, grills, decor, tools and more.

Macy’s : Whether you want to add to your closet or upgrade your home, Macy’s has the deals you need with up to 60% off on more than 100,000 items.

Overstock : Thousands of items are up to 70% off at the Labor Day Blowout, plus everything ships free.

The Home Depot : Big savings on whatever your home needs — from tools and appliances to furniture and paint — are marked down now.

Wayfair : One of the internet’s favorite decor and furniture retailers, Wayfair is slashing home goods prices by up to 70% for the holiday weekend.

Home and health

10 Grove : Top-notch bedding is 15% off with promo code LONGWKND through September 7.

AllModern : Take up to 40% off furniture and decor, plus an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15, through September 8.

Allswell : Snag a new mattress and more, with 15% off Luxe and Supreme models and 20% off everything else (excluding bed frames, toppers and Littles) with code PERFECTROOM through September 8.

Amerisleep : Take 30% off any mattress, plus score free pillows, through September 7.

Ashley HomeStore : Enjoy up to 30% off, plus an additional 10% off with code LDAY10 for Labor Day.

Bear Mattress : Get 20% off, plus two free Cloud Pillows, with code LD20.

Beautyrest : Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses through September 14.

Birch Lane : Furniture and decor are up to 70% off.

Fashion and beauty

Adidas : Loungewear from the top active brand is 30% off with code COMFORT.

Aerie : All sweatshirts are 40% off, leggings are 30% off, and bras are up to 40% off for maximum comfort over the holiday weekend.

Aerosoles : Shop the End of Summer Sale for 40% off sale and outlet items.

American Eagle : Joggers, sweatshirts and jeans are up to 30% off.

Anthropologie : Take an extra 25% off all sale items for a limited time.

Backcountry : Shop the Labor Day Sale for up to 50% off top brands like The North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear and more.

Banana Republic : Take 40% off your purchase, no code needed.

BaubleBar : Snag new jewelry and accessories for less, since all sale items are $20 or less.

Boohoo : Everything is 60% off for a new season.

Calvin Klein : Take 25% off your purchase of $75+, 30% off orders of $100+, or 40% off orders $125+ with code MORE.

Tech and electronics

Adorama : Shop loads of deals on audio, cameras, smartwatches, computers and much more.

Dell : Take up to 50% off a wide selection of laptops and desktops.

HP : Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, monitors and more accessories.

Goal Zero : Save up to 30% on select Yeti X Power Stations, Venture Power Banks, Nomad Solar Panels and rechargeable lights and lanterns.

GoPro : Save $100 on the HERO8 Black camera and bundle.

Lenovo : Save up to 65% on select doorbusters, including PCs, laptops and tablets.

Motorola : Now through September 7, take $130 off the moto one zoom and $100 off the moto one hyper, along with $30 off the moto g stylus, $20 off the moto g power, $70 off the moto g7 power and moto g7 play, and $50 off the moto e6.

Samsung : Save up to $1,000 on QLED 8K TVs, along with deals on other TV models.

