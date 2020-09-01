B2C WarnerMedia Controller List

|Service/Product
|Relevant Controller, per geographic region
|Contact details
|Adult Swim App in France
|
|Turner House, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HS, UK
|Bleacher Report website
|
|Bleacher Report, Inc. 153 Kearny Street, 2nd Floor San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
|Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in Spain and Portugal
|
|Calle de Jose Ortega y Gasset, 22-24-Planta 7, 28006 Madrid, Spain
|Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in the UK & the Nordics
|
|Turner House, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HS, UK
|Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in France, Belgium and South Africa
|
|115-123 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Paris, France
|Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in Italy
|
|Via dei Magazzini, Generali, 18/20, 00154 Rome, Italy
|Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in Germany, Netherlands, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
|
|Leopoldstrasse 57, Munich 80802, Germany
|Consumer facing products including SVOD OTT service HBO GO, any related HBO websites, apps, landing pages, competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives related to HBO offerings and HBO Europe produced content and other products and services in Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Moldova, Kosovo, Republic of North Macedonia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro
|
|1037/49 Jankovcova, Prague 7, 170 00, Czech Republic
|Consumer facing products including SVOD OTT services HBO Nordic, HBO España and HBO Portugal, any related HBO websites, apps, landing pages, competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives related to HBO offerings, HBO Europe produced content and other products and services in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Portugal
|
|Box 7765, 103 96 Stockholm, Sweden
|Consumer Products including DC Kids, DC Superhero Girls, WB Kids
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|CNN website and mobile apps; Great Big Story website: NCAA website
|
|Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. One CNN Center, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
|Crime Watch Daily websites mobile apps and online services
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|DC Comics
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|eLeague website
|
|Turner Sports Interactive, Inc. 1050 Techwood Drive NW Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
|"Extra" mobile apps
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Heads Up mobile app
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|People's Court websites mobile apps and online services
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Playdemic's websites, apps, mobile games and online services related to Playdemic's games and other products and services in the UK (including Golf Clash)
|
|Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK
|Rocksteady's websites, online services, games related to Rocksteady's console games and other products and services in the UK (including the Batman Arkham games)
|
|Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK
|Stage 13
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|"The Real" websites mobile apps and online services
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|TMZ websites, mobile apps and online services
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|TT Games' websites, online services, games related to TT Games' games and other products and services in the UK (including the Lego games)
|
|Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK
|Warner Bros.' archive and home entertainment collection, including movies and games
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. Entertainment websites and online services
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. Pictures websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies within the theatrical window
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Belgium
|
|
Piet Heinkade 173, 1019 GM Amsterdam, The Netherlands
4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden
|
|
Drottninggatan 92, 3 tr. 111 36, Stockholm, Sweden
4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in France
|
|115/123 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92525 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
|Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Germany
|
|
Humboldtstraße 62, 22083 Hamburg, Germany
4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Italy
|
|
Via Giacomo Puccini 6, 00198 Roma RM, Italy
4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Netherlands
|
|
Piet Heinkade 173, 1019 GM Amsterdam, The Netherlands
4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Poland
|
|
Bitwy Warszawskiej 1920r 7a, 02-366 Warszawa, Poland
4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Spain
|
|
C/ Martínez Villergas, 52 - 2ª planta, 28027, Madrid, Spain
4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Switzerland
|
|
Mürtschenstrasse 25, 8048, Zurich, Switzerland
4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in the UK (including the Stanley Kubrick Online Store and excluding the Studio Tour)
|
|
Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK
4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour -- The Making of Harry Potter, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ Online Store and the Cursed Child Online Store
|
|
Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK
4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
|WB Games (e.g. Injustice, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones: Conquest, Shadow of War), including websites and online services
|
|4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA