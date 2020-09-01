B2C WarnerMedia Controller List

Service/Product Relevant Controller, per geographic region Contact details
Adult Swim App in France
  • Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited
 Turner House, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HS, UK
Bleacher Report website
  • Bleacher Report, Inc.
 Bleacher Report, Inc. 153 Kearny Street, 2nd Floor San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in Spain and Portugal
  • Turner Broadcasting System España SL
 Calle de Jose Ortega y Gasset, 22-24-Planta 7, 28006 Madrid, Spain
Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in the UK & the Nordics
  • Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited
 Turner House, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HS, UK
Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in France, Belgium and South Africa
  • Turner Broadcasting System France SA
 115-123 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Paris, France
Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in Italy
  • Turner Broadcasting System Italia SRL
 Via dei Magazzini, Generali, 18/20, 00154 Rome, Italy
Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in Germany, Netherlands, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
  • Turner Broadcasting System Deutschland GmbH
 Leopoldstrasse 57, Munich 80802, Germany
Consumer facing products including SVOD OTT service HBO GO, any related HBO websites, apps, landing pages, competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives related to HBO offerings and HBO Europe produced content and other products and services in Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Moldova, Kosovo, Republic of North Macedonia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro
  • HBO Europe s.r.o.
 1037/49 Jankovcova, Prague 7, 170 00, Czech Republic
Consumer facing products including SVOD OTT services HBO Nordic, HBO España and HBO Portugal, any related HBO websites, apps, landing pages, competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives related to HBO offerings, HBO Europe produced content and other products and services in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Portugal
  • HBO Nordic AB
 Box 7765, 103 96 Stockholm, Sweden
Consumer Products including DC Kids, DC Superhero Girls, WB Kids
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
CNN website and mobile apps; Great Big Story website: NCAA website
  • Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.
 Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. One CNN Center, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
Crime Watch Daily websites mobile apps and online services
  • Warner Bros. Telepictures Production Inc.; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
DC Comics
  • E.C. Publications Inc.; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
eLeague website
  • Turner Sports Interactive, Inc.
 Turner Sports Interactive, Inc. 1050 Techwood Drive NW Atlanta, GA 30318, USA
"Extra" mobile apps
  • Warner Bros. Telepictures Production Inc.; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Heads Up mobile app
  • Warner Bros. Ellen Digital Networks; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
People's Court websites mobile apps and online services
  • Warner Bros. Telepictures Production Inc.; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Playdemic's websites, apps, mobile games and online services related to Playdemic's games and other products and services in the UK (including Golf Clash)
  • Playdemic Limited
 Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK
Rocksteady's websites, online services, games related to Rocksteady's console games and other products and services in the UK (including the Batman Arkham games)
  • Rocksteady Studios Ltd
 Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK
Stage 13
  • WB Digital Networks; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
"The Real" websites mobile apps and online services
  • Warner Bros. Telepictures Production Inc.; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
TMZ websites, mobile apps and online services
  • Warner Bros. Telepictures Production Inc.; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
TT Games' websites, online services, games related to TT Games' games and other products and services in the UK (including the Lego games)
  • TT Games Limited; and
  • TT Games Studios Limited
 Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK
Warner Bros.' archive and home entertainment collection, including movies and games
  • Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. Entertainment websites and online services
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. Pictures websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies within the theatrical window
  • WB Distribution Inc.; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Belgium
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Nederland B.V. (Belgian Branch); and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Piet Heinkade 173, 1019 GM Amsterdam, The Netherlands

4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Sverige AB; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Drottninggatan 92, 3 tr. 111 36, Stockholm, Sweden

4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in France
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment France S.A.S.
 115/123 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92525 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France
Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Germany
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Humboldtstraße 62, 22083 Hamburg, Germany

4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Italy
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia S.r.L.; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Via Giacomo Puccini 6, 00198 Roma RM, Italy

4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Netherlands
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Nederland B.V; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Piet Heinkade 173, 1019 GM Amsterdam, The Netherlands

4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Poland
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Polska Sp z.o.o.; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Bitwy Warszawskiej 1920r 7a, 02-366 Warszawa, Poland

4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Spain
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment España SL; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

C/ Martínez Villergas, 52 - 2ª planta, 28027, Madrid, Spain

4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Switzerland
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Switzerland GmbH; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Mürtschenstrasse 25, 8048, Zurich, Switzerland

4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in the UK (including the Stanley Kubrick Online Store and excluding the Studio Tour)
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment UK Limited; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK

4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour -- The Making of Harry Potter, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ Online Store and the Cursed Child Online Store
  • Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden Limited; and
  • Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK

4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA
WB Games (e.g. Injustice, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones: Conquest, Shadow of War), including websites and online services
  • WB Games Inc.;
  • and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.
 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA