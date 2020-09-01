B2C WarnerMedia Controller List

Service/Product Relevant Controller, per geographic region Contact details

Adult Swim App in France Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited Turner House, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HS, UK

Bleacher Report website Bleacher Report, Inc. Bleacher Report, Inc. 153 Kearny Street, 2nd Floor San Francisco, CA 94108, USA

Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in Spain and Portugal Turner Broadcasting System España SL Calle de Jose Ortega y Gasset, 22-24-Planta 7, 28006 Madrid, Spain

Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in the UK & the Nordics Turner Broadcasting System Europe Limited Turner House, 16 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HS, UK

Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in France, Belgium and South Africa Turner Broadcasting System France SA 115-123 Avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92200, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Paris, France

Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in Italy Turner Broadcasting System Italia SRL Via dei Magazzini, Generali, 18/20, 00154 Rome, Italy

Competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives, apps and websites related to Turner channels, shows, TV series and other products and services in Germany, Netherlands, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Bulgaria. Turner Broadcasting System Deutschland GmbH Leopoldstrasse 57, Munich 80802, Germany

Consumer facing products including SVOD OTT service HBO GO, any related HBO websites, apps, landing pages, competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives related to HBO offerings and HBO Europe produced content and other products and services in Czech Republic, Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Moldova, Kosovo, Republic of North Macedonia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro HBO Europe s.r.o. 1037/49 Jankovcova, Prague 7, 170 00, Czech Republic

Consumer facing products including SVOD OTT services HBO Nordic, HBO España and HBO Portugal, any related HBO websites, apps, landing pages, competitions, surveys, marketing initiatives related to HBO offerings, HBO Europe produced content and other products and services in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Spain and Portugal HBO Nordic AB Box 7765, 103 96 Stockholm, Sweden

Consumer Products including DC Kids, DC Superhero Girls, WB Kids Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

CNN website and mobile apps; Great Big Story website: NCAA website Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. One CNN Center, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA

Crime Watch Daily websites mobile apps and online services Warner Bros. Telepictures Production Inc.; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

DC Comics E.C. Publications Inc.; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

eLeague website Turner Sports Interactive, Inc. Turner Sports Interactive, Inc. 1050 Techwood Drive NW Atlanta, GA 30318, USA

"Extra" mobile apps Warner Bros. Telepictures Production Inc.; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Heads Up mobile app Warner Bros. Ellen Digital Networks; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

People's Court websites mobile apps and online services Warner Bros. Telepictures Production Inc.; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Playdemic's websites, apps, mobile games and online services related to Playdemic's games and other products and services in the UK (including Golf Clash) Playdemic Limited Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK

Rocksteady's websites, online services, games related to Rocksteady's console games and other products and services in the UK (including the Batman Arkham games) Rocksteady Studios Ltd Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK

Stage 13 WB Digital Networks; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

"The Real" websites mobile apps and online services Warner Bros. Telepictures Production Inc.; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

TMZ websites, mobile apps and online services Warner Bros. Telepictures Production Inc.; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

TT Games' websites, online services, games related to TT Games' games and other products and services in the UK (including the Lego games) TT Games Limited; and

TT Games Studios Limited Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK

Warner Bros.' archive and home entertainment collection, including movies and games Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. Entertainment websites and online services Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. Pictures websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies within the theatrical window WB Distribution Inc.; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Belgium Warner Bros. Entertainment Nederland B.V. (Belgian Branch); and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Piet Heinkade 173, 1019 GM Amsterdam, The Netherlands 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden Warner Bros. Entertainment Sverige AB; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Drottninggatan 92, 3 tr. 111 36, Stockholm, Sweden 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in France Warner Bros. Entertainment France S.A.S. 115/123 avenue Charles de Gaulle, 92525 Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Germany Warner Bros. Entertainment GmbH; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Humboldtstraße 62, 22083 Hamburg, Germany 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Italy Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia S.r.L.; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Via Giacomo Puccini 6, 00198 Roma RM, Italy 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Netherlands Warner Bros. Entertainment Nederland B.V; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Piet Heinkade 173, 1019 GM Amsterdam, The Netherlands 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Poland Warner Bros. Entertainment Polska Sp z.o.o.; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Bitwy Warszawskiej 1920r 7a, 02-366 Warszawa, Poland 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Spain Warner Bros. Entertainment España SL; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. C/ Martínez Villergas, 52 - 2ª planta, 28027, Madrid, Spain 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in Switzerland Warner Bros. Entertainment Switzerland GmbH; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Mürtschenstrasse 25, 8048, Zurich, Switzerland 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to Warner Bros. movies and other products and services in the UK (including the Stanley Kubrick Online Store and excluding the Studio Tour) Warner Bros. Entertainment UK Limited; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA

Warner Bros. websites, apps and online services related to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour -- The Making of Harry Potter, the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood, Harry Potter Platform 9 ¾ Online Store and the Cursed Child Online Store Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden Limited; and

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Warner House, 98 Theobalds Road, London, WC1X 8WB, UK 4000 Warner Blvd., Burbank, CA 91522, USA