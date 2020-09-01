Massive 14-foot crocodile captured at tourist spot in Australia

(CNN) An enormous saltwater crocodile measuring 14.4 feet (4.3 meters) has been caught at a remote tourist hotspot in Australia's Northern Territory.

The crocodile, estimated to weigh 771 pounds (341 kilograms), was captured by wildlife rangers last Friday at a trap in the Flora River Nature Park, a popular tourist destination southwest of the outback town of Katherine.

The crocodile is the largest caught in the area in years, according to a spokesperson at the Northern Territory Department of Tourism, Sport, and Culture.

The capture has been taken to a crocodile farm and will possibly be used for breeding, the spokesperson said.

In July 2018, an even larger saltwater crocodile measuring 15.4 feet (4.7 meters) was trapped and caught in the Katherine River closer to the sea.

Read More