A New Jersey teen was billed $2,500 in police overtime for a Black Lives Matter protest

(CNN) A New Jersey teen organized a Black Lives Matter and affordable housing protest on July 25, over what she says is a lack of affordable housing that disproportionately prevents Black people, Native Americans, and other people of color from living in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Four days later, Emily Gil, 18, received a letter from Mayor Mario Kranjac requesting that she foot the $2,499.26 bill for police overtime accrued during the protest, according to screenshots Gil shared with CNN.

"After various attempts to meet with you in person concerning a protest you planned to hold in the Borough, we were alerted to your July 25 protests just three days before it took place," Kranjac told Gil, according to a copy of the letter shared with CNN.

In an email to CNN Saturday, Kranjac said the bill was rescinded. In a separate correspondence provided to CNN, Kranjac also told Gil it would be rescinded, pending approval by the city council.

"The bill for police overtime that you were provided was issued pursuant to the advice I received from our Borough Administrator who I understand consulted the Borough Attorney," Kranjac wrote. "I have researched the issue further with my own counsel and I am hereby rescinding the bill, subject to our Council's ratification of my action."

