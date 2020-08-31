A 10-year-old Ohio boy has raised over $315,000 to provide bulletproof vests for police dogs

(CNN) When 10-year-old Brady Snakovsky found out police dogs don't automatically get issued bullet proof vests, he knew he had to do something about it.

He had been watching a show with his family almost two years ago when he noticed the K-9 wasn't as protected as his handler.

"We were watching the show together and I didn't even notice that the dog wasn't wearing a vest," Leah Tornabene, Brady's mom, told CNN.

"I was quite surprised that a child at age eight could recognize that there was an issue there, and that he could find a solution to fix that problem. It made me very proud to see him doing this."

The observation sparked the start of Brady's K9 Fund, a non-profit that raises money to supply bullet proof vets to police and military dogs. He created a GoFundMe page, which allowed him to buy the first four vests.

