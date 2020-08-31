Wedding announcement goes viral after groom's ex publicly reveals he cheated on her when he met the bride

(CNN) When Nikyta Moreno saw her ex-husband in the New York Times' Wedding section, it came with a startling realization: He had been cheating on her. Now, after publishing her side of the story, the internet has her back.

"According to the (New York Times) article, the couple, Rob and Lauren, started their relationship in January 2017. It also said that he had never been married. That was news to me — because I was his wife in January 2017," Moreno wrote in a piece for the New York Post.

"We split in late March of that year, officially divorcing in January 2018, and I never exactly understood why. Until I read about it in the Times."

The wedding announcement in the New York Times , originally published on August 7, recounts the meeting of Lauren Maillian and Robert Palmer.

It begins with their meet-cute at a gym ("She's one of the few women who lifted weights and she was stunning," Palmer told the paper), chronicles their courtship (they were the same Meyers-Briggs type) and ends with their eventual engagement and wedding at an art museum in Connecticut.

