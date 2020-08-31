A Republican student group at Arizona State University is raising money for the legal defense of the Kenosha shooting suspect

(CNN) A conservative student organization at Arizona State University announced it will be donating half of all funds collected this semester to the legal defense of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Police have named the 17-year-old Rittenhouse as a suspect in a shooting during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week that left two people dead and a third person seriously wounded.

Rittenhouse now faces homicide charges as well as a felony charge for attempted homicide, court records show.

Republicans United, which split from the ASU College Republicans chapter in 2018, said it will donate the money to efforts to help defend Rittenhouse who the group says was "protecting his life and (shot) three attackers."

"Kenosha has devolved into anarchy because the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it," the group says on its website. "They stood back and watched Kenosha burn. Kyle Rittenhouse is not a vigilante but a citizen who attempted to help in a city in chaos."

