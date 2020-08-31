Fred Wertheimer is president of Democracy 21, a nonpartisan, non-profit organization that works to strengthen US democracy and empower citizens in the political process. The opinions expressed here are his own. Read more opinion articles at CNN.

(CNN) Joe Biden's acceptance of the Democratic nomination for President has brought him closer to accomplishing a mission he started 47 years ago: to create a system of public financing for presidential and congressional elections.

Waiting to oppose in the Senate, however, is an individual who stood with Biden in 1973 in calling for public financing of elections. But that politician then took a very different path. Today, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the nation's leading opponent of Biden's public financing goal -- and of just about every other campaign finance reform.

The Biden mission began in the middle of the Watergate scandals. I was present at its inception: While waiting to testify about campaign finance reform before the Senate Rules Committee in June 1973, I watched the then 30-year-old Sen. Biden testify. As legislative director of Common Cause , I was there to advocate for public financing as an essential response to the historic Watergate campaign finance scandals, which included sales of ambassadorships and government decisions made in favor of large donors.

Much to my surprise, the brand new senator from Delaware presented a powerful case to the Committee on the "absolute need for us to begin to finance elections for all federal offices."

Public financing, he explained "would allow candidates -- incumbents and challengers alike -- to compete more on the basis of merit than on the size of the pocketbook -- free from ... special-interest backers." Biden described it as "the swiftest and surest way to purge our elections system of the corruption, that, whatever the safeguards, money inevitably brings."