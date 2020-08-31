Lebanese diplomat Mustapha Adib named Prime Minister-designate ahead of Macron visit

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Lebanon's leaders have designated the country's ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, as the new premier, hours before the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron in Beirut.

Adib, who has been Beirut's Berlin envoy since 2013, is affiliated with a small Sunni party headed by former Prime Minister Najib Mikati. On Monday, he received the endorsement of most parliamentary blocs, including Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Saudi-backed party of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

"There is no time for talk, promises and wishes. It is a time for action," Adib said, in a short acceptance speech from the presidential palace where President Michel Aoun tasked him with forming the country's next government.

After his address the PM-designate headed to the neighborhoods of Gemmayze and Mar Mkhayel, which were heavily damaged by a blast that ripped through Beirut earlier this month.

Adib's designation comes a day ahead of the September 1 deadline set by Macron for "political change." Macron is set to arrive in Beirut on Monday evening to mark the centennial anniversary of Greater Lebanon, the precursor for the modern state, which was established by France.

