First Israeli commercial flight between Israel and UAE takes to the skies

Abu Dhabi, UAE (CNN) The first Israeli commercial flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took to the skies on Monday, after an agreement to normalize relations between the two countries.

Several top Trump administration officials were on board the plane, escorting Israeli government officials from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi for talks with their Emirati counterparts, as part of the White House-brokered plan.

The Boeing 737 was given permission to fly through Saudi Arabian airspace, in a first for Israeli carrier El Al, its captain Tal Becker announced shortly before take-off.

The flight would have taken seven hours if it had not been allowed to use Saudi airspace, Becker said; instead it took just over three hours. Israel and Saudi Arabia do not share diplomatic relations.

Kushner, center, O'Brien, right, and the Head of Israel's National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat, left, on board the El Al flight.

President Donald Trump's top adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, national security adviser Robert O'Brien and the Director of Israel's National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat all spoke briefly to the media after arriving on the tarmac at Ben-Gurion airport on Monday morning.

