(CNN) For students from Meraki High School outside Sacramento, California, staying fit during the coronavirus pandemic has been as easy as playing solitaire.

The tool is the brainchild of Dan DeJager, physical literacy and wellness advisor at the school in Fair Oaks, California. DeJager is a self-proclaimed "gaming nerd," and he uses the deck in conjunction with instructional videos, Zoom meetings and scavenger hunts to keep kids interested in physical education while they're engaged in virtual learning.

"It's a great brain break," he said of the cards. "Even if you don't feel like you're working hard, just getting regular exercise can make a huge difference in your day."

Dan DeJager created Super Fitness Fun Cards to help his students stay stay active in the pandemic. His son Hunter, 10, does push-ups while playing with a deck.

While DeJager's strategy was creative, it was surprisingly not that unusual. At a time when Covid-19 has turned many long-standing pedagogies upside down, physical education teachers across the country are going to spectacular lengths to keep kids moving and to stay relevant.

One educator is streaming synchronous fitness classes from her basement. Another made house calls to do burpees with students across the Midwest. A third has put together a roving gym class that also makes house calls.

Going into the fall semester, these innovations have challenged the way educators think about the health and PE coursework; it will be less about exercise and more about wellness overall.

"We hope that through this horrible situation that we can raise the value and role that health and PE teachers play in the school," said Michelle Carter, director of educational content and programs at the Society of Health and Physical Educators America . "There's a connection between the mind and the body. Now more than ever, that connection is something we must celebrate."

Back to basics

As schools and school districts iron out specifics for the start of the new year, there is no question that physical education is important.

A recent report from the American Heart Association indicated that cardiorespiratory fitness is a predictor of health conditions in kids but that only 40% of 12- to 15-year-olds in the United States are believed to have a high CRF.

Advocacy group SHAPE America, where Carter works, also aims to make fitness and wellness top priorities.

Early in the pandemic, the Annapolis Junction, Maryland-based organization teamed up with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to come up with a list of school reentry considerations to serve as a guide educators could use to incorporate PE safely into the curriculum this year.

For those schools where physical education isn't part of the curriculum, SHAPE America also put together resources for students to do at home.

The organization in recent weeks, Carter said, has pivoted to sharing best practices and spotlighting physical education teachers who are leading the charge with exciting and innovative approaches during the pandemic.

One of those innovators is LaDonda Porter, a physical education teacher at Beaumont Middle School in Lexington, Kentucky.

Porter, who teaches about 950 students a year, said she'll spend the first few weeks of fall semester helping students navigate the district's new online learning management system. When she and her colleagues start teaching PE, Porter said they will emphasize social and emotional learning instead of sports, and they won't require any equipment.

"We'll do more breaking down skills instead of playing actual games," said Porter, noting that the first real fitness activity will be for kids to invent their own sports. "It's about fitness this year, but it's also about comfort, and giving students what they don't even know they need."

Innovating delivery

Many physical education programs are leaning into new and exciting ways of thinking about instruction. Some athletic directors have discussed incorporating Strava, Fitbit and other step-tracking apps and devices to chart student fitness over time.

Others have partnered with local medical centers and health care alliances to get equipment donations.

At Clayton High School in Clayton, Missouri, students are gearing up to incorporate an activity called Wellness Bingo into their physical education experience for the year.

Educators rolled out this part of the curriculum in the spring and have expanded it since then. The game plays out like regular bingo, only each square has a task that students must complete to care for themselves and others, according to teacher Sarah Gietschier-Hartman, chair of Clayton's health and physical education department.

Some of the activities include meditation, writing a thank-you note, taking a 30-minute walk and completing yardwork for a neighbor. Looking forward to fall, Gietschier-Hartman said she likely will try to have students meet synchronously via virtual learning, send them out to complete one of the tasks on their bingo cards, then come back to close out the class again online.

"We need to use the technology to be flexible," said Gietschier-Hartman, who added that she and her colleagues are implementing several other techniques, too. "I know how I want my classes to go, but maybe I preface each lesson by saying, 'I would love for you to do this activity, but I also understand that you may want to do thi