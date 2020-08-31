Bronze Age Britons kept human remains on display in their homes

(CNN) People living in Bronze Age Britain kept human remains as relics and even crafted them into musical instruments, a new study has suggested.

By examining ancient bones from 28 sites across the United Kingdom, researchers discovered, through radiocarbon dating -- a test to determine age -- and CT scanning, that remains were sometimes used as ritual objects.

In the most striking example, the team found that a 3,700-year-old human thigh bone had been made into a music instrument similar to a whistle, before later being buried in a man's grave near Stonehenge , a prehistoric monument in Wiltshire, southwestern England.

"Although fragments of human bone were included as grave goods with the dead, they were also kept in the homes of the living, buried under house floors and even placed on display," Joanna Brück, one of the study authors and an honorary professor at the University of Bristol, said in a statement.

The study, which was a collaboration between the University of Bristol and the Natural History Museum, London, was published Wednesday in the journal Antiquity.

