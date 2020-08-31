With the kids at home all summer, and maybe into the fall, it’s no surprise to see that searches for kids’ crafts are up over a massive 300%, according to Etsy. With many states delaying the start of school, crafts to teach skills and keep little hands busy are a must for every parent.

The great news? There are tons of fun and creative craft sets for all ages and all interests, and we found the most creative and top-rated craft ideas for kids so you can feel confident when shopping.

Craft ideas for kids

MelaoCo DIY Kids Bird Feeders ($11.99; etsy.com)

This bird feeder kit comes with bird seed, cookie cutters in various animal patterns and everything else you need to have your little explorer experience the magic of watching new birds come visit their backyard.

WildflowerToys Fairy Doll Kit ($17.99; etsy.com)

Kids love fairies, and this kit comes with everything you need to make your own, complete with four doll bodies and wood heads they can draw sweet faces on, as well as wings and pointy felt hats.

PicksAndStones Dry-Erase Rainbow Drops Kit ($12; etsy.com)

For the kid always looking to beautify their room, this super easy kit makes a cloud dry-erase board, with rainbow raindrops falling down from it.

Best paper crafts for kids

LittleBellaBoutique1 Make Your Own Superhero Mask Kit (starting at $3.50; etsy.com)

What kid doesn’t want to be the hero of their own story? Let their imagination and creativity soar with this bestselling kit that lets them make their very own superhero mask.

PaperPlayAndWonder Articulated Pirate Paper Doll Printable Digital Download ($6; etsy.com)

If your kid can’t get enough of pirates right now, this digital download lets them instantly make their very own miniature version at home. Print out the design and just add some brads from around the house to make him movable.

Best wood crafts for kids

AVA ArtsSupplies Wood Bird Feeder Craft Kit ($3.99; etsy.com)

With over 20,000 sold, this truly easy kit comes with all the pieces to put together a beautiful bird feeder to display on your deck or in your yard. The same company also has a top-rated birdhouse kit.

TheConfettiHome Paintable Wood Set ($38; etsy.com)

This kit has paintable wooden birds, bugs and sweets for your child to let their creativity shine.

InkAndTrinketKids Cork Boats, 3-Pack ($8.99; etsy.com)

This bestselling kit doubles the fun — first, your little one gets to create their own little boats, then they can sail them in the pool or tub for even more excitement.

Best yarn crafts for kids

SozoDIY Unicorn Needlepoint Kit for Kids ($39; etsy.com)

Available in adorable patterns like unicorn, sloth, polar bear and kitten, this needlepoint pillow kit has everything you need, from yarn and stuffing to the pillow back.

LittleExplorersPlay Kids’ Sewing Kit ($15.50; etsy.com)

This beginning sewing kit will teach not just the concept of sewing but also colors, shapes and even hand-eye coordination safely since the needle is plastic.

StitchingMeSoftly Friendship Bracelet-Making Kit ($15.11; etsy.com)

This beginners kit teaches the basics of friendship bracelet-making, and you can choose between bright and pastel threads.

It’s So Me! Word Wear Personalized Jewelry-Making Set ($9.99; target.com)

A favorite with Target shoppers, this kit lets kids make their own jewelry and spell out their name or a favorite word with beads. It’s ideal for both tweens and older kids too.

Best craft kits for kids

DelilahIris Stuffed Fox Felt Animal Kit ($25; etsy.com)

For older kids, this high-rated and adorable felt fox kit will keep them busy stitching for at least a few hours.

RockThisWayStore Kids’ Name Painting Kits (starting at $8.50; etsy.com)

Kids will have a great time with this boredom-busting ceramic name painting kit, which will look just lovely once completed on their dresser or nightstand.

JillMakes DIY Keychain Painting Kit ($35; etsy.com)

This personalized (pick your initial) painting kit is best for older kids who have the patience to paint within the lines of their keychain or wristlet.

Party’n With Plants Fairy Garden Kit ($29.99; etsy.com or amazon.com)

For your fairy-obsessed little one, this garden kit lets them build a tiny magical garden with succulents, moss and miniature magical creatures.

It’s So Me! Paint Your Own Unicorns ($12.99; target.com)

A bestselling craft at Target, this whimsical painting kit earns raves, with one reviewer writing, “We love painting pottery, but due to the many closed businesses, this was the next best thing. Kids had so much fun and was very cost-effective.”