CNN Underscored reviews financial products such as credit cards and bank accounts based on their overall value. We may receive a commission through The Points Guy affiliate network if you apply and are approved for a card, but our reporting is always independent and objective.

Chase’s already popular lineup of credit cards got a little bit bigger on Monday, as the issuer announced the launch of its new Chase Freedom Flex card, which will be available for applications starting September 15.

The new no-annual-fee cash back Mastercard combines a set of rotating bonus categories with an additional trio of fixed bonus categories: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% cash back on dining (including takeout and delivery) and 3% cash back at drug stores.

Card holders will also earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in purchases in bonus categories that rotate each quarter. This is identical to the issuer’s existing Chase Freedom card, which has recently featured categories such as gas, groceries, and purchases at Amazon in its rotation. As with the Chase Freedom, the rotating categories on the Chase Freedom Flex must be activated each quarter.

Along with earning 1% cash back on all other purchases, the Chase Freedom Flex will also earn 5% cash back on Lyft rides through March 2022. In addition, card holders can get a complimentary three-month DashPass membership, which is a subscription service that provides unlimited deliveries for no delivery fee on DoorDash orders over $12 (other fees may apply). After the complimentary three-month period, card holders are automatically enrolled in DashPass at 50% off for the next nine months.

Cell phone protection is an additional feature of the new Chase Freedom Flex, as part of the card’s suite of World Elite Mastercard benefits. The coverage provides up to $800 per claim and $1,000 per year against covered theft or damage when the card is used to pay the card holder’s monthly cell phone bill, with a $50 deductible per claim and a maximum of two claims in a 12-month period.

Other World Elite Mastercard perks that are part of the Freedom Flex card include a $10 credit for every five Lyft rides taken in a calendar month, 5% rewards at Boxed for use on future purchases, a free ShopRunner membership for two-day shipping and free return shipping at over 100 online retailers, and double VIP+ points for movie tickets purchased via the Fandango app or Fandango.com.

Finally, new card holders can earn a $200 sign-up bonus on the Chase Freedom Flex when spending $500 on purchases in the first three months after opening the account, and will also earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year after opening the account.

Chase Freedom Unlimited additional features

Also on September 15, the same Freedom Flex trio of fixed bonus categories will be added to the existing Chase Freedom Unlimited credit card, which also has no annual fee. This means the Freedom Unlimited will earn 5% on travel purchases made through Ultimate Rewards, 3% on dining, 3% at drug stores and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. Both new and existing Freedom Unlimited card holders will get these new categories.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited will also earn 3% cash back at drug stores starting September 15. PHOTO: iStock

The Freedom Unlimited also currently earns 5% cash back on Lyft rides through March 2022, and offers the same three-month complimentary DoorPass membership as the Chase Freedom Flex, along with 50% off DashPass for the following nine months.

Unlike the Chase Freedom Flex, the Freedom Unlimited will continue to be issued as a Visa card, and will therefore not get the new cell phone protection of the Freedom Flex or any of the other World Elite Mastercard benefits.

However, new Chase Freedom Unlimited card holders can also earn a $200 sign-up bonus by spending $500 in purchases in the first three months after opening the account, plus 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target or Walmart) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year after opening the account.

Related: Earn 5% cash back on groceries with this new Chase Freedom Unlimited credit card offer.

Rewards and benefits of the Freedom Flex and Freedom Unlimited cards

Cash back earned with either the Chase Freedom Flex or the Chase Freedom Unlimited is awarded in the form of Ultimate Rewards points, which can be redeemed for gift cards, travel bookings, cash as a deposit or statement credit or for purchases made through Chase’s shopping partners such as Amazon and Apple. Cash back doesn’t expire as long as your account is open.

Chase Freedom Unlimited card holders who also have either the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve have long had the option to apply the higher-end features of their Sapphire card to Ultimate Rewards points earned from other Chase cards by combining the points earned across all their cards together. This means the cash back points earned with the Chase Freedom Unlimited can be redeemed for travel via Ultimate Rewards at a better redemption rate or transferred to Chase’s airline and hotel partners when combined with either Sapphire card.

Related: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Chase Sapphire Reserve.

While the new Chase Freedom Flex will also earn cash back in the form of Ultimate Rewards points, it’s not yet confirmed that these points will operate in the same way, though it seems highly likely. CNN Underscored has reached out to Chase to confirm that Freedom Flex points will be transferable to both of the annual fee Sapphire cards, and we will update this story with the answer.

Both the Freedom Flex and Freedom Unlimited have identical protection benefits. They include extended warranty protection, which extends the US manufacturer’s warranty on any items purchased with the card by an additional year on eligible warranties of three years or less, and purchase protection, which covers new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft, up to $500 per claim and $50,000 per account.

You’ll also find trip cancellation and interruption Insurance on both cards, which will reimburse you for pre-paid, nonrefundable passenger fares if your trip is canceled or cut short by sickness, severe weather and other covered situations. The coverage on either card is up to $1,500 per person and $6,000 per trip.

And both cards provide an auto rental collision damage waiver, which offers theft and collision damage coverage for most cars rented in the US and abroad when you decline the rental company’s collision insurance and charge the entire rental cost to your card. In the US, coverage is secondary to your personal insurance.

Should you get the Chase Freedom Flex or Chase Freedom Unlimited?

The Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Freedom Flex credit cards have similar features. PHOTO: Chase

Up until now, the Chase Freedom Unlimited has been a solid though not quite market-leading cash back credit card. Its 1.5% flat cash back rate didn’t quite match up to the competing Citi® Double Cash Card, which earns 2% cash back on everything you buy — 1% when you make a purchase, and another 1% when you pay it off.

Related: Read CNN Underscored’s complete review of the Citi Double Cash card.

However, with the addition of these three new bonus categories, the calculation has changed. The Citi Double Cash offers no bonus categories, and the new 3% dining and drug store bonus categories on the Freedom Unlimited will undoubtedly prove to be popular. Depending on where you spend your money, you may find yourself better off with a Chase Freedom Unlimited versus a Citi Double Cash.

The new Chase Freedom Flex is also an intriguing offering. The similar rotating categories on the existing Chase Freedom card are generally well chosen, and can often be utilized to earn a great deal of extra cash back each quarter. Assuming the categories on the new Freedom Flex are similar (or even identical), the one-two punch of the fixed and rotating categories makes the card a potential winner.

Either card will shine best when you combine it with one of the premium Chase Sapphire cards, especially if you have post-pandemic travel on your radar. Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partners include United Airlines, Southwest and Hyatt Hotels, all of which offer plenty of possibilities.

Even if you don’t expect to travel anytime soon, one good strategy could be to pick up one of these two cards to earn the sign-up bonus and start racking up rewards. You can always hold off on redeeming your points for cash back now — wait to see if you want to use them for travel later, and if you decide you do, you can add a Chase Sapphire Preferred or Chase Sapphire Reserve card down the line.

Related: Get the classic Chase Sapphire Preferred travel credit card with a 60,000-point bonus.

Can you get both cards?

Chase has confirmed that customers can have both the Chase Freedom Unlimited and the new Chase Freedom Flex at the same time. However, when applying for multiple credit cards from Chase, you should be aware of the issuer’s “5/24” rule, which restricts people who have opened 5 or more credit cards across all banks in the last 24 months from getting any new Chase credit cards.

Customers who have the existing Chase Freedom card with rotating categories can also get a new Chase Freedom Flex and have both cards at the same time, though it’s unclear whether the rotating categories will be identical across the two cards. Existing Chase Freedom card holders are not being converted to the new Freedom Flex card at this time.

In any case, if you’re considering getting either or both of the Freedom Unlimited or Freedom Flex cards, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better sign-up bonus on a card with no annual fee. The $200 in bonus cash back after spending $500 in purchases in the first three months after account opening is a nice chunk of extra rewards, and the 5% cash back at grocery stores for the first 12 months is perfectly timed for people who find themselves cooking at home more often than eating out right now.

If you want to apply for the Chase Freedom Flex, you’ll need to wait until September 15 to do so. But if you want the Chase Freedom Unlimited, you can get the card now and you’ll still get the new benefits when they’re introduced on September 15.

Learn more about the Chase Freedom Unlimited.

Read CNN Underscored’s guide to the best Chase credit cards for cash back and travel rewards.