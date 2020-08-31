Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

New Delhi (CNN) Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee has died at the age of 84, according to a tweet from his son.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a tribute, saying the country grieved the former president's passing.

"He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister praised Mukherjee's "long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries" in another tweet.

"He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty."

Pranab Mukherjee previously announced on Twitter that he was to undergo a surgical procedure in the second week of August and did not emerge from the hospital following treatment.

Prior to the surgery, the former president tweeted that he had contracted Covid-19, but there was no announcement from the hospital or his family about the cause of death.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted on August 10.

Mukherjee was elected as the thirteenth president of India in 2012 by the then-ruling United Progressive Alliance, in a coalition government with the Congress party.

He served as foreign, defense, commerce, and finance ministers under various administrations for almost five decades, and as a member of the Indian Parliament seven times.

Mukherjee completed part of his term as president under Modi, stepping down in 2017.