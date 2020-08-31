Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

By Swati Gupta, CNN

Updated 9:59 AM ET, Mon August 31, 2020

Former president Pranab Mukherjee photographed in 2018.
New Delhi (CNN)Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee has died at the age of 84, according to a tweet from his son.

"With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas, and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee on Monday.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a tribute, saying the country grieved the former president's passing.
"He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," Modi wrote.
    The Prime Minister praised Mukherjee's "long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries" in another tweet.
    "He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, always well-prepared, extremely articulate as well as witty."
    Pranab Mukherjee previously announced on Twitter that he was to undergo a surgical procedure in the second week of August and did not emerge from the hospital following treatment.
    Prior to the surgery, the former president tweeted that he had contracted Covid-19, but there was no announcement from the hospital or his family about the cause of death.
    "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted on August 10.
    Mukherjee was elected as the thirteenth president of India in 2012 by the then-ruling United Progressive Alliance, in a coalition government with the Congress party.
      He served as foreign, defense, commerce, and finance ministers under various administrations for almost five decades, and as a member of the Indian Parliament seven times.
      Mukherjee completed part of his term as president under Modi, stepping down in 2017.