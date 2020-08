Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee dies at 84

New Delhi (CNN) Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee has died at the age of 84, according to a tweet from his son.

"With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers, duas, and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," tweeted Abhijit Mukherjee on Monday.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a tribute, saying the country grieved the former president's passing.

"He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society," Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister praised Mukherjee's "long-lasting contributions in key economic and strategic ministries" in another tweet.

