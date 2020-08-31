Brazilian artist aims to inspire neglected youth with 'Black Panther' posters

(CNN) A Brazilian artist is creating "Black Panther" posters to inspire some of Rio de Janeiro's most disadvantaged youth.

Renowned artist and designer Draco has created a street art style poster of Chadwick Boseman as the Marvel superhero and will donate 200 posters to kids in favelas, or slums.

He hopes to inspire the youth to express themselves through art, something Boseman was passionate about himself. While battling colon cancer, he continued to make films and visited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Tennessee in 2018. Boseman died Friday at 43, but his strength and the heroic roles made an impact, particularly on people of color, which Draco understands.

"I was a big fan of Superman, a white dude with blue eyes. I had no idea how important Chad Boseman was in my life until he died. He was the hero I never had," he told CNN.

Draco grew up in a favela on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro and worked for years to become an art director at a major advertising agency.

