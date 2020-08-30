1 person is dead after a shooting during protests in downtown Portland

(CNN) Portland Police are investigating after they responded to a shooting in downtown Saturday night and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting happened as protesters converged on the city for the 94th night in a row. Officers heard sounds of gunfire around 8:46 p.m., Portland Police said in a statement. When officers responded to the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street, they found the victim. Medical personnel determined the person was dead.

Police said they are not releasing suspect information at this time and are asking anyone who was a witness or has first-hand video of the shooting to contact investigators. The area has been secured as a crime scene and investigators are asking people to avoid it.

Fires were lit during protests Friday night in Portland.

Earlier in the night, police tweeted that there had been "some instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators," as a political rally caravanned through downtown Portland.

The tweet said officers had made some arrests and asked people to avoid downtown due to traffic from the political rally.

