This map lets you see where your hometown was on the Earth millions of years ago

(CNN) A California paleontologist has created an interactive map that allows people to see how far their hometowns have moved over 750 million years of continental drift.

The online map, designed by Ian Webster, features a range of tools that also make it easy to discover more about the Earth, such as where the first reptiles lived or when the first flower bloomed.

"It shows that our environment is dynamic and can change," Webster, 30, told CNN. "The history of Earth is longer than we can conceive, and the current arrangement of plate tectonics and continents is an accident of time. It will be very different in the future, and Earth may outlast us all."

Webster built the map as a web application that sits on top of another map which visualizes geological models created by geologist and paleogeographer Christopher Scotese. Scotese's models describe plate tectonic development since 750 million years ago, not long after green algae first evolved in the Earth's oceans.

Webster's site also utilizes GPlates , a software used by geologists to visualize plate tectonic reconstructions and associated data through geological time.

