Evidence suggests an animal that roamed with the dinosaurs went into a hibernation-like state to survive

(CNN) New evidence suggests the Lystrosaurus species that roamed the Earth with the dinosaurs went into a state of hibernation to survive what is modern day Antarctica.

The Lystrosaurus is a mammal-like animal from the early Triassic period that roamed modern day regions such as India, South Africa and Antarctica over 250 million years ago. It has tusks like an elephant and a beak similar to a turtle, and it was roughly the size of a pig.

Scientists at the University of Washington used fossils of the animal's tusks to test for stress differences between the species living in polar climates and warmer ones, such as in Africa. The tusks are key because they can measure periods of time in the animal's life, similar to rings on a tree.

They found prolonged stress consistent with animals that experience torpor, or prolonged rest such as hibernation, and it is the oldest instance of torpor known in fossil records.

"These preliminary findings indicate that entering into a hibernation-like state is not a relatively new type of adaptation. It is an ancient one," lead author Megan Whitney, a doctoral student in biology at the University of Washington, said in a news release.

