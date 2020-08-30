Colorado Girl Scout troop uses cookie money to make PPE for elementary school during the pandemic

(CNN) A Girl Scout troop in Colorado has come to the aid of a local elementary school by making personal protective equipment to fend off the coronavirus -- and they used money made from cookie sales to do it.

Emma Bangerter, a 5th grader at Wildcat Mountain Elementary School in Highlands Ranch -- and a member of Troop 65430 -- says the struggles associated with reopening schools amid a pandemic inspired her troop.

"My Girl Scout troop and I came up with the idea for this project out of the need...to ease the tension of going back to school for staff and students," Bangerter, 10, told CNN. "So using our troop's cookie money, we bought the material to make the sneeze guards, reusable masks and mask lanyards."

Bangerter says most students at Wildcat are schooling via a hybrid model -- they attend school in-person for two days a week and learn virtually the other days.

Girl Scout Juniors Troop 65430 delivered PPE and 'welcome back' cards to teachers and staff at Wildcat Mountain Elementary School on Friday, August 14.

She says her troop's donation was a one-time offer, but they could make more PPE if needed.

