The House's special coronavirus investigative committee will have a hearing on Tuesday featuring Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. They're supposed to discuss the need for additional economic reform, and Mnuchin will answer questions about the Trump administration's implementation of stimulus programs earlier this year.

It's state primary election time again on Tuesday. Massachusetts, you're up.

Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of the official end of World War II, when Japan's unconditional surrender to the Allies was formalized aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.





Earlier this summer, the Mississippi Legislature voted to change the state's flag, which bore a Confederate emblem. On Wednesday, the committee charged with finding a new design will submit the final state flag design to Gov. Tate Reeves and the legislature.

Jamaica goes to the polls on Thursday for the country's general election, during which they'll select their 63 members of Parliament.

The Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday after a monthslong delay due to the coronavirus. The African American Juvenile Justice Project has planned a peaceful boycott at the event to bring attention to the March police shooting death of Breonna Taylor and "draw awareness to the impact of racism, capitalism, and classism" that they say played a role in the incident and the ongoing struggle to bring charges against the officers responsible for her death.