Professional cake decorator helps a couple DIY their dream wedding cake after Covid-19 forces them to cancel their plans

(CNN) When the coronavirus pandemic forced Erin and Ben Cohen to change their wedding plans, the New York couple thought their wedding cake dreams were over, until Publix stepped in to help them make their own.

Erin and Ben got engaged on February 29, and were planning a perfect, big summer wedding. Being from Florida, Erin had always dreamed of having a Publix cake for her reception.

"Every celebration had a Publix cake," Erin said. "When Ben and I started dating I brought him to Florida and our first stop was to Publix."

So, when Ben proposed, the couple knew they wanted that specific brand of cake. The problem is, they planned to get married in Minneapolis, where the Southern supermarket does not exist.

How to get a Southern cake up North

