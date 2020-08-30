Columbia University will remove slave owner's name from dormitory

(CNN) Columbia University has announced it will remove the name of a slave owner from a dormitory on its Manhattan medical campus.

Bard Hall was opened in 1931, Bollinger said. It was named for Samuel Bard, an 18th Century physician who served as George Washington's doctor and founded what is now the university's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

But Bard was also a slave owner, Bollinger said. He cited the first US census in 1790, which indicated Bard owned three slaves, though a project dedicated to exploring Columbia University's historical connections to slavery says Bard owned eight slaves in the early 19th Century.

"We know about at least one instance, in 1776, in which (Bard) advertised, with a promised reward, for the return of a fugitive slave," Bollinger wrote.