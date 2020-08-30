Chrissy Teigen asked teachers for their wishlists on Twitter and the responses poured in

(CNN) Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is giving back to teachers by fulfilling their Amazon wishlists.

Last week, she posted a photo of the room she set up for homeschooling her daughter, Luna. Teigen then asked teachers to send her their Amazon wishlists so she could help get them up and running for the year.

The wishlists are a way teachers can tell friends and family or even students specific items needed for their classrooms.

"If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can!" she said on August 23.

Ok I'm looking at your lists now! I'll do as many items as I can - I wish there were a button to add everything at once! It's gonna take me a long while so bear with me! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

The replies started pouring in, including from other people posting for teachers in their lives.

