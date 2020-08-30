2 Chicago police officers and a suspect are hospitalized after traffic stop shootout

(CNN) Two Chicago police officers pulled over a person suspected of having a gun early Sunday, and all three ended up hospitalized with gunshot wounds, officials said.

It marks the second time in a month Chicago officers were shot trying to take someone into custody. A suspected carjacker injured three officers as they tried to arrest him July 30, police said.

In Sunday morning's shooting, one officer suffered injuries to the upper chest and left shoulder and is in good condition, said Dr. Hadyn Hollister at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County, where both officers are being treated.

"The other officer sustained two gunshots to his left arm -- one to the left, lower chest and one to the left, upper back. He did sustain a serious injury to his lung. He also appears to have sustained some abdominal injuries," Hollister said, explaining the officer is scheduled for surgery Sunday and is in serious condition but stable.

The condition of the alleged offender is unclear. The suspect was transported to Loyola University Medical Center, police said, without elaborating on the person's injuries.

Read More