(CNN) When 7-year-old Kian Westbrook learned that Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played his favorite superhero, had died, he immediately began crying.

Kian never met Boseman, nor is he familiar with the actor's work outside of Marvel's 2018 film "Black Panther." But he did love seeing a face that looks like his saving the world on a big screen.

"He was a good role model to me and Black boys because he let me know Black boys can be heroes too," Kian told CNN. "When I found out he died, I felt very sad. I was crying and couldn't stop talking about him."

Boseman died Friday at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. It was only after he passed away that the world discovered the actor was filming movies in between surgeries and chemotherapy. He was a hero -- both on the screen and off.

Overwhelmed with an urge to honor Boseman, Kian held a small memorial for him in front of his home in Florissant, Missouri, on Saturday -- and all of his Avengers action figures were in attendance.

Read More