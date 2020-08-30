Putin passes on 'warm wishes' to embattled Lukashenko, as tanks are seen in Minsk amid protests

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his "warm wishes" to his embattled Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday, as thousands of anti-government protesters attended a rally in Minsk and a convoy of military tanks was seen in the city.

In a phone call, Putin passed on his regards on Lukashenko's 66th birthday, according to a statement posted on the official Kremlin website.

The statement said the pair will meet in Moscow in the "coming weeks," adding that they have agreed on "further strengthening" relations and "expanding" cooperation between their countries.

The conversation between the two leaders came as thousands of people took to the streets of the Belarusian capital on Sunday to protest against the results of the disputed August 9 election.

For their participation in Sunday's pro-democracy protest, 125 people were arrested, according to Russian state news agency TASS, citing Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova.

