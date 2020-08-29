The world's most expensive sheep has just been purchased for $490,000

By Lauren Johnson, CNN

Updated 7:07 PM ET, Sat August 29, 2020

Double Diamond is a Texel sheep that just broke the world record for price sold.
(CNN)A sheep sold for a record 350,000 guineas -- or around $490,000 in American money -- at an auction in Scotland this week.

The lamb, named Double Diamond, had generated buzz before the Scottish National Texel sale in Lanark started, according to a news release from the Texel Sheep Society. Bidding started at 10000 guineas (about but $13,000).
A bidding war drove up the price until an agreement was reached for the sheep to be shared between three farms.
"It's just like every other business -- horse racing or the cattle business," Jeff Aiken, one of the winning bidders, told The Guardian. "Every once in a while something special comes along and yesterday an extra special Texel turned up. Everyone wanted a piece of it."
    Texel sheep originated in Holland and are a butcher favorite, according to the Texel Sheep Society.
      It is traditional for livestock to be sold in guineas at auction in the United Kingdom, and one guinea translates to about $1.40 American dollars.
      The previous record for one sheep was 230,000 pounds -- over $307,000 in US money -- for a sheep named Deveronvale Perfection in 2009.