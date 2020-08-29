This was excerpted from the August 28 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) Kellyanne Conway — whom history will remember for the administration-defining phrase "alternative facts" — ignored one final firestorm on her way out of the West Wing on Thursday, as she concluded her spell as Trump's counselor.

"The more chaos and anarchy and vandalism and violence reigns, the better news for the very clear choice on who's best on public safety and law and order," Conway told Fox News, exposing the President's reliance on fear to keep millions of Americans from voting for Biden.

As protests escalate over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the former vice president has said Blake deserves justice -- while warning that violence and looting are not the way to bring it about.

And he's turning Trump's predictions of anarchy if Biden wins the election back against the President, pointing out that the current turbulence and unrest is happening in "Donald Trump's America."

