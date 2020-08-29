A husband and wife in Ecuador are the world's oldest married couple

(CNN) Julio Ceasar Mora and his wife Waldramina Maclovia Quinteros have been married for 79 years, and their relationship isn't the only thing with longevity.

He's 110 years old and she'll turn 105 in October, making them the oldest married couple in the world with a combined age of 214 years and 358 days.

Guinness World Records has certified the record and says they are also the world's oldest living married couple.

Mora was born on March 10, 1910, and Quinteros was born on October 16, 1915.

They met during a school vacation because her sister was married to his cousin, according a statement from Guinness World Records.

