Fires set at Portland police union building as protests continue

(CNN) Fires were set outside a Portland police union building early Saturday morning, according to police, as demonstrations in the city over racial injustice stretched into their third month.

Protesters gathered just after 12:01 a.m. Saturday at the Portland Police Association (PPA) building, which has been the site of numerous demonstrations in recent weeks, a statement from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said.

Multiple dumpsters were wheeled into the road and at least one was lit on fire, the statement said. Demonstrators then put debris "against the front door of the building, appeared to spray accelerant on it, and lit it on fire."

Portland police shared a photo of the aftermath of a fire set outside a Portland police union building on Saturday.

Protesters were ordered to disperse so that police could extinguish the fire, PPB said. As they approached, protesters threw objects, including rocks, at officers, police said. Some officers suffered "minor injuries." Police used "crowd control munitions" but did not use tear gas, according to the PPB statement.

Multiple arrests were made, police said, and an arson investigator responded to the scene.